Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.
Seritage Growth Properties Trading Down 4.3%
SRG stock opened at $3.4180 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $192.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 497.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Seritage Growth Properties
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
See Also
