Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

SRG stock opened at $3.4180 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $192.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 497.67%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $3,353,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 695,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $2,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 135.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 435,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 250,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

