Q3 Earnings Forecast for Pharvaris Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pharvaris in a report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.07).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of PHVS opened at $23.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -2.81. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pharvaris by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

