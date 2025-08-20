Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Nokia Earnings

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Nokia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Nokia’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nokia

Nokia Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.2150 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Nokia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 293.0%. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth $641,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth $910,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 41.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $2,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.