Q3 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics Raised by Wedbush

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.53). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.94% and a negative return on equity of 990.16%.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%
NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $70.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
