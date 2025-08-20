Q3 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics Raised by Wedbush

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.53). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.94% and a negative return on equity of 990.16%.

MRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $250.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $125.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.