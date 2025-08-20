Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Select Medical in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $12.8850 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 14,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

