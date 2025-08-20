Q3 EPS Estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals Decreased by Analyst

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 42.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 4,319.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78,100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 740,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $13,663,150.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,887,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,218,708.84. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $254,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,251.85. This represents a 59.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 770,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,158,001. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

