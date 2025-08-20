AutoCanada Q3 EPS Forecast Lifted by National Bank Financial

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$30.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.21.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$31.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.39. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$13.75 and a 52-week high of C$33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

