Q3 Earnings Forecast for KP Tissue Issued By Desjardins

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) – Desjardins lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KPT. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, KP Tissue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.38.

KP Tissue Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KPT opened at C$9.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$7.54 and a 1-year high of C$9.69.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.