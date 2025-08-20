National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:BYD Q3 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$259.18.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$220.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$186.10 and a 52 week high of C$258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$206.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$212.89.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$201.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,261.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

Featured Stories

