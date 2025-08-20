Stifel Canada Issues Optimistic Outlook for TSE:GIL Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GIL. Barclays upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.00.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$78.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.62. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$52.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

