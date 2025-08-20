Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Sadot Group Stock Down 4.5%

SDOT opened at $0.9120 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. Sadot Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $114.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.56 million. Sadot Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sadot Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sadot Group

Sadot Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sadot Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDOT Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.60% of Sadot Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

