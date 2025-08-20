Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
Sadot Group Stock Down 4.5%
SDOT opened at $0.9120 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. Sadot Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $114.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.56 million. Sadot Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sadot Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sadot Group Company Profile
Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.
