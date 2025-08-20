Wall Street Zen Upgrades Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Strong-Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.94. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,742. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. This trade represents a 80.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,041 shares of company stock worth $5,320,624. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,201,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,224,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 641,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 145,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

