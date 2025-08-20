OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

OLB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OLB Group stock opened at $1.1550 on Friday. OLB Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 194.05% and a negative net margin of 84.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLB Group

OLB Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OLB Group stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OLB Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OLB Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 8.54% of OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

