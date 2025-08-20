Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $26.58 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.17%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 34,520.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 84,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.