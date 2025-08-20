Lenovo Group (LNVGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $19.4873 billion for the quarter.

Lenovo Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.77 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 29.13%. On average, analysts expect Lenovo Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7593 per share. This represents a yield of 366.0%. This is a boost from Lenovo Group's previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Lenovo Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.40%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

