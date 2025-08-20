Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $3.0896 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE YMM opened at $10.9350 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

