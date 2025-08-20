Wall Street Zen Upgrades Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) to Hold

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HCTI opened at $3.01 on Monday. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $473.10. The company has a market cap of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCTI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,478,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 42.51% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

