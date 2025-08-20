Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) to Hold

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE AP opened at $2.8590 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

