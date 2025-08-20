Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) to Hold

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 1.1%
NYSE AP opened at $2.8590 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
