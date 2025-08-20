Q3 EPS Estimates for Vor Biopharma Decreased by Analyst

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Vor Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

VOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jones Trading cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 0.5%

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.06. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897,159 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

