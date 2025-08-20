Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WTW Q3 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.44 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $335.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $280.37 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 229.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

