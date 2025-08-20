Q3 EPS Estimates for Stantec Cut by Raymond James Financial

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$162.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$144.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$165.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.50.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$148.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.35. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$103.48 and a 52 week high of C$155.02. The stock has a market cap of C$16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Stantec news, Director Clayton Bock bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$139.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,392.88. Also, Director Susan Reisbord bought 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$147.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$411,458.13. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

