Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for TLSI Earnings

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for TriSalus Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for TriSalus Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TriSalus Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Down 4.3%

TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:TLSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 million. TriSalus Life Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 32.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,092,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 265,618 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $6,812,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $10,900,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

