What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Textron Q3 Earnings?

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textron in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $79.6510 on Monday. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 144.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,942,000 after buying an additional 1,573,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at $89,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,485 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $66,446,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 270.7% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,759,000 after acquiring an additional 734,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.