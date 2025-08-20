Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.27.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 366,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.