Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Reduced by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,229 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $177.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The company has a market cap of $424.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile



Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

