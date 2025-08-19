HC Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

HC Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.84.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

