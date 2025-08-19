Andina Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 108.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 599,724 shares of company stock valued at $213,126,501. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $335.16 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.59 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.95 and a 200-day moving average of $304.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

