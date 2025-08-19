Andina Capital Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average of $163.17. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $364.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.