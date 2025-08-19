Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Has $768,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.17. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

