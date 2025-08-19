Andina Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Andina Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 229,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after buying an additional 31,279 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 41,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,983,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,558,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2%

XOM stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.84.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

