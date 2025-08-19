MIG Capital LLC Has $618,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MIG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 140.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.96.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $305.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

