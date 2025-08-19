HC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

HC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $177.57. The stock has a market cap of $424.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

