Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $2,730,414,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE XOM opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

