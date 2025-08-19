Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Has $2.61 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 229,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after buying an additional 31,279 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 41,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,983,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,558,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

