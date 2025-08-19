Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys 2,918 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,850,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $2,730,414,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XOM opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.