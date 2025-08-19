BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 2,276 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

