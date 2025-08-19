GE Aerospace $GE Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $480,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.2%

GE opened at $268.46 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $281.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average of $224.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $284.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

