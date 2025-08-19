Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 527.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $591,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,334 shares of company stock worth $13,526,350. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

