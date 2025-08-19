Senator Investment Group LP Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $55,350,000. Comcast makes up approximately 2.9% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

CMCSA opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

