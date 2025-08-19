Credit Agricole S A Buys 2,269 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.08% of Accenture worth $151,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE ACN opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $236.67 and a one year high of $398.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.57 and its 200-day moving average is $309.73.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. HSBC started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

