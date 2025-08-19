Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,542 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $394.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.19.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.76.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

