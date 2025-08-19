Carmignac Gestion Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130,134 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,313,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.93.
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE:MA opened at $584.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $563.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $461.90 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.
Insider Activity
In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,178,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
