Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

