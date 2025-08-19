Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Lowers Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $248.86 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The company has a market cap of $699.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.14.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

