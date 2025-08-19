Bank OZK Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Bank OZK trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. HSBC dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.