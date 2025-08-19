Bank OZK Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,037,916.68. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $488.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.