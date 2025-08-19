Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Holdings Lifted by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $412.74 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.