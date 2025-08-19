Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 229,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 41,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,983,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,558,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2%

XOM opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

