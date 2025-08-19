The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 32.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 62.9% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 37,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.60.

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $359.04 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

