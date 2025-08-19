Promising Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 16th

UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Chevron, and NextEra Energy are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, usually quarterly. These payments, known as dividends, provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any capital gains from stock price appreciation. Companies that issue dividend stocks are often well-established and generate consistent cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $32.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,934,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,286,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,264,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $454.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 107,523,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,123,875. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. 11,613,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,908,853. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. 23,396,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,072. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

